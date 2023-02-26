BREAKING: Kwankwaso extends lead in Kano, claims 16 LGAs, leaves Tinubu with 2

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Presidential Candidate of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), is maintaining his lead in Kano State, dominating 16 of the 18 Local Government Areas announced so far.
According to the results announced at the state collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has won two LGAs,
While the duo of Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of Labour Party have not won a single LGA.
Below are some of the announced results:
Garun Malam
Total: 74,846
Accredited. : 26,692
APC – 8,642
LP – 169
NNPP – 12,249
PDP – 4,409
Rimin Gado
Total registered voters: 67,128
Accredited voters: 27,476
APC – 10,861
LP – 76
NNPP – 14,634
PDP – 907
Kibiya
Total registered voters: 77,929
Accredited voters: 28,228
APC – 10,283
LP – 70
NNPP – 16,331
PDP – 753
Kura
Total registered voters: 107,866
Accredited voters: 37,613
APC – 10,929
LP – 126
NNPP – 20,406
PDP – 3,987
Gezawa
Total registered voters: 114,655
Accredited voters: 37,183
APC – 9,915
LP – 188
NNPP – 21,909
PDP – 2,908
Minjibir
Total registered voters: 94,186
Accredited voters: 26,245
APC – 6,777
LP – 123
NNPP – 15,505
PDP – 1,833
Makoda
Total registered voters: 75,487
Accredited voters: 27,724
APC – 12,590
LP – 40
NNPP – 12,247
PDP – 1,099
Tofa
Total registered voters: 80,730
Accredited voters: 30,051
APC – 10,280
LP – 177
NNPP – 17,219
PDP – 1,192
Dawakin Kudu
Total registered voters: 162,445
Accredited voters: 52,725
APC – 12,258
LP – 167
NNPP – 32,925
PDP – 3,768