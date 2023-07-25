Hoodlums invade Taraba radio station, steal equipment

Hoodlums on Friday night invaded Rock FM Station, Jalingo, Taraba State, and stole equipment worth millions of naira. The Director of Operations of the station,…

Hoodlums on Friday night invaded Rock FM Station, Jalingo, Taraba State, and stole equipment worth millions of naira.

The Director of Operations of the station, Ahmed Umar Gassol, told City & Crime that the Chief Executive of the station, Ayodele Samuel, escaped as he was in the station when the hoodlums attacked.

Gassol listed items stolen from the station to include two TV sets, three sets of UPS, 3 KVA and one KVA 3.8 channel, digital audio mixer and five computer monitors.

Others items stolen are one compact Dell system, four computers, hybrid CPUs and a 5KVA generator.

Gassol commended security agents for responding to a distress call sent to them and urged them to help recover the stolen items.

