Flood alert: Bauchi constitutes committee, sets up IDPs camp

Bauchi State government has constituted a steering committee on flood to map out modalities and solutions to prevent flooding as predicted by Nigerian Metrological Agency (NiMET) in eight local government areas in the state.

The Director General of Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA), Dr Ibrahim Kabir, who disclosed this in a chat with journalists in Bauchi, said the affected local governments predicted by the NiMET were Bauchi, Alkaleri, Kirfi, Gamawa, Itas Gadau, Giade, Jama’are and Zaki LGAs.

The DG explained that the committee comprised BASEPA, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and the Ministry of Works, Housing and Environment.

Kabir revealed that the state government had since commenced a lot of sensitization and advocacy programs through radio and television with a view to educate and enlighten the people, especially those in flash points on safety measures and prevention against this year’s rain expectations.

He added that the state government had also built a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) to converge them for some time in case of eventuality.

