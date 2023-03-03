Abuja trader charged with hypnotism, theft

The police in the FCT yesterday arraigned a 56-year-old trader, Emenike Ejike, before a magistrates’ court in Gwagwalada Area Council for allegedly hypnotising a woman…

The police in the FCT yesterday arraigned a 56-year-old trader, Emenike Ejike, before a magistrates’ court in Gwagwalada Area Council for allegedly hypnotising a woman and stealing her Tecno cell phone valued at N40,000.

The prosecutor, Abdullahi Tanko, told the court that the defendant and one other person (at large) approached the complainant, Mercy Idache, of New Kutunku in Gwagwalada, on February 24, and asked her about a woman who sold provisions in the market.

Tanko said that immediately the complainant responded to the defendant, she was hypnotised and that he collected her Tecno cell phone and other valuables and later used her ATM card to withdraw N9,700 from her account.

The prosecutor noted that the offence contravened the provisions of Sections 97, 287 and 176 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Olatunji Oladunmoye, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to March 8. (NAN)