Honour Mohbad With Foundation — FPRO

The Nigeria Police Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has given his two cents on a way that the late fast-rising singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, fondly known as Mohbad, can be honoured by his fans.

According to the FPRO, a way the singer can be immortalised is by creating a foundation in his name.

Adejobi made this known via his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle on Saturday while condemning some activities that occurred during the candlelight procession for Mohbad. According to a video and pictures circulation online, a lady was seen with her shirt raised flaunting her breasts in her black bra.

He tweeted, “Is this a candlelight procession? I think those who are sponsoring these so-called processions should have a rethink and gather their money to launch a foundation in honour of Mohbad if they mean business. This incident won’t snowball to any anarchy in Nigeria. If that’s their plan or game, it won’t work.”(sic)

MohBad, 27, died on September 12 in a hospital in Lagos after being admitted for an unknown illness. The Lagos police said his body was exhumed on Thursday in response to complaints about the unclear circumstances surrounding his death.

