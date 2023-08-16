Hit-and-run driver crushes three passengers to death in Ogun

An unregistered truck has reportedly crushed three persons to death along the Ogijo-Mosimi road in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State. The Spokesman of…

An unregistered truck has reportedly crushed three persons to death along the Ogijo-Mosimi road in Sagamu Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Spokesman of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Florence Okpe, told newsmen in Abeokuta that the accident occured about 10:25pm on Tuesday.

She stated that the truck with no number plate rammed into a tricycle marked LSD175QM, describing the incident as a case of hit and run.

She said six persons were involved in the crash, out of which three died.

“A total of six persons were involved which comprised four male adults, one female adult and one female child.

“Three persons were injured (two male adults and one female adult). A total of three persons were recorded dead from the crash (two male adults and one female child),” Okpe explained.

She said the injured victims were taken to Dasochris Hospital, Gbaga, for medical attention while the families of the deceased recovered the corpses.

“The Sector Commander FRSC Ogun Sector Command, CC Anthony Uga is pained over the recklessness of some motorists not considering other road users and he emphasised on the need to use common sense speed limit to avoid RTC,” she said.

