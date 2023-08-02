History-making Girmay out of Word Championships

Eritrean history maker Biniam Girmay is out of the Cycling World Championships in Scotland because of injury. The 23-year-old was hoping to become Africa’s first…

Eritrean history maker Biniam Girmay is out of the Cycling World Championships in Scotland because of injury.

The 23-year-old was hoping to become Africa’s first world champion in Sunday’s men’s road race after last year becoming the first black African to win a Grand Tour stage.

He said the event had been “a main goal for this season” but the injuries suffered in a crash at last weekend’s Clasica San Sebastian “caused too severe pain to be able to defend my chances in the Worlds”.

Girmay won silver in the under-23 men’s race at the 2021 World Championships. The following year he made his Grand Tour debut at the Giro d’Italia, winning stage 10 for his history-making moment.

