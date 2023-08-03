COWAN targets tech for women devt, marks 41st anniversary

The Country Women Association of Nigeria (COWAN), a Non-Governmental Organization with the main goal of systemic and measurable empowerment of women has launched technological innovations…

The Country Women Association of Nigeria (COWAN), a Non-Governmental Organization with the main goal of systemic and measurable empowerment of women has launched technological innovations for the optimal benefits of rural women in Nigeria.

This was among the resolutions after a virtual meeting with journalists, partners and members to prepare for the 41st anniversary of the organisation.

The organisation would also hold a formal lecture from 15-18 October, 2023 in Abuja, with the theme, ‘Technological Innovation for Nigerian Women Development: Impacting all from the Grassroot’.

Speaking during the meeting, National President of COWAN, Princess Ade Ogunleye, said, “To fight against the rampant poverty nexus, efforts should be concentrated on activities where masses are the most involved.”

She recalled that COWAN was created in 1982 in Akure Ondo State by a visionary leader, late Chief Mrs. Bisi Ogunleye, who decided to gather women in rural or urban areas to join efforts to tackle the common hindrances that affect their livelihoods and wellbeing.

She said the 3-day event would welcome delegates from different backgrounds that include high profile government officials and business leaders across all segments.

