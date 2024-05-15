Hisbah Arrests Trust TV Journalist over Social Media post

Katsina State Hisbah Board arrested Jamil Mabai, a journalist working with Trust TV, the television broadcasting arm of Media Trust Group. Mabai was arrested after…

Katsina State Hisbah Board arrested Jamil Mabai, a journalist working with Trust TV, the television broadcasting arm of Media Trust Group.

Mabai was arrested after he put up a social media post to criticise the alleged human rights violations against youths.

Commenting on the development, an X user with the handle Edrees4P, wrote, “Hisbah in Katsina arrested a journalist @jaymb000 over his post on Facebook criticizing their unjust detainment and human rights violations against youth in the state.

“Jamilu is a reporter for Trust Tv in Katsina. Remember, journalism is not a crime.”

Confirming his arrest via X on Wednesday morning, Mabai said he visited Hisbah office to have an interview with the Public Relations Officer (PRO) but was detained.

The journalist said the interview was based on a particular DJ who was shot by Hisbah officials last week, but he was thrown into custody.

He wrote, “How I was detained by Katsina Hisbah officials when I visited their office to conduct a follow up interview with the PRO.

“Hisbah, has banned the activities of DJs at events in Katsina. Last week Friday, Mallam Gambo, a resident of Katsina died from a gunshot wound sustained while Hisbah officials were trying to shut down a wedding with a DJ. The shots were fired by an operative of the Community Watch Corp tasked with defending communities against bandits.

“Following this incident, I contacted the Katsina Hisbah Public Relations Officer (PRO) to request a follow-up interview regarding Mallam Gambo’s death. Upon my arrival at the Hisbah office, I couldn’t find the PRO. Unknown to me, it was a setup.

“Hisbah officers approached me, claiming they were instructed to detain me. Despite explaining that I was a journalist there for an interview, they insisted and confiscated my phone before holding me in a cell.

“Later, I was brought before the commandant’s office. He threatened me, he said “I am fighting with religion and there is nothing I or anybody can do against the activities of Hisbah”. After an hour, I was released. The entire ordeal raises serious concerns. I informed them that detaining a journalist on their premises without a reason or opportunity to provide a statement is a clear violation of press freedom.”

Mabai is popular for reporting stories infringing on human rights of the citizens for them to get justice as stipulated in the Constitution.

On December 12, 2023, Mabai pinned his work titled “Sex for Survival | Boko Haram Victim’s Silent suffering Amidst Exploitation in Katsina by security personnel.

“Displaced by Boko Haram from Maiduguri, exploited by Security Personnel in Katsina

“This is the story of resilience and the quest for survival.”

Nigeria has recently degraded itself by cracking down on journalists for carrying out their noble profession.

The latest of this was when the police abducted Daniel Ojukwu, a Foundation of Investigative Journalism reporter was arrested in Lagos and flown to Abuja.

It took the intervention of the media and rights activists who protested the inhuman action, for Ojukwu to be freed after spending 10 days in custody.