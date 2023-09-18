Hermoso omitted from first Spain Women’s squad since World Cup

Spain women’s all-time top scorer, Jenni Hermoso has been omitted from the Roja squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures amid the Luis Rubiales scandal.…

Spain women’s all-time top scorer, Jenni Hermoso has been omitted from the Roja squad for their upcoming Nations League fixtures amid the Luis Rubiales scandal.

The world champions will return to action against Sweden and Switzerland later this month following weeks of furore over Rubiales’s kiss with Hermoso after the World Cup final.

Hermoso claimed that she did not consent to the kiss, although Rubiales challenged her version of events before reluctantly resigning from his post earlier this month.

Prior to Rubiales stepping down, head coach Jorge Vilda was sacked and replaced by Montse Tome, who is working around a player boycott in the wake of Rubiales’s actions.

Nevertheless, 15 of Spain’s World Cup-winning troupe have been included in the squad for September’s Nations League affairs, although Hermoso is the most notable absentee.

Tome said at a press conference that she wanted to “protect” the striker, although the team are still relying on her for the future, saying: “We stand with Jenni. We believe that the best way to protect her is like this, but we are counting on Jenni.”

Rubiales recently appeared in court after being accused of sexual assault and coercion by Spanish prosecutors, and he was given a restraining order, forbidding him from going within 200m or contacting Hermoso.

