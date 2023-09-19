Woman arraigned for pouring pepper on neighbour

A 27-year-old businesswoman, Mary Jideobi, was on Monday arraigned in an area court in Kado, Abuja, for allegedly pouring pepper on her neighbor. The prosecutor,…

The prosecutor, Stanley Nwafoaku, told the court that the defendant, Mary, sometime in July met the complainant, Janet Odeh, while she was with her daughter (complainant’s) and accused them of having a discussion about her.

He said she interfered in the complainant’s discussion with her daughter, attacked them verbally and poured a pepper mix on the complainant, contrary to Sections 399 and 247 of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty.

The Judge, Malam Muhammed Wakili, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 and a surety in like sum and adjourned to October 19. (NAN)

