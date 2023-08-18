Healthcare: WHO, NPHCDA to intervene in Katsina

World Health Organisation (WHO) in collaboration with the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) has rolled out plans to support the Katsina State government achieve its…

World Health Organisation (WHO) in collaboration with the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) has rolled out plans to support the Katsina State government achieve its goal in healthcare delivery.

This was coming as the state chapter of the National Medical Association (NMA) has given the state government an ultimatum to address certain concerns of facing a warning strike.

The WHO Country Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, disclosed this while addressing journalists shortly after meeting with Governor Dikko Umar Radda yesterday in Katsina.

He said the combined team of the two organisations was in the state to “Reflect a bit on the path of health in the state, the needs and challenges and how we can better support the state government to achieve its goal” paying attention to universal health coverage.

Nigeria complex but not too difficult to manage – Tinubu

SPOTTED: Niger Delta Affairs Minister missing in Tinubu’s cabinet

Also speaking, the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NPHCDA, Dr Faisal Shuaib, underscored the importance of investment in primary healthcare.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...