Headies 2023: Ayrastarr knocks award organisers for ‘berating’ female artistes

Fast-rising songstress, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe popularly known as Ayrastarr has given her two cents about the recently concluded Nigerian music award, Headies.

The singer clamoured that the Headies did not give women in the Nigerian music industry in the category of best female act as one of the hosts of the event, Osas Ighodaro abruptly announced the end of the show.

Beating the likes of Tiwa Savage, Simi and Tems, Starr emerged winner of the Best Female Artiste category at the 16th edition of Headies, which was held on Sunday at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, Atlanta, United States of America with the theme, “Celebrating African Renaissance”.

Unfortunately, the organisers failed to present awards in 13 categories, including Starr’s, after event host, Some of the categories included Best Female Artiste, Best Recording of The Year, Songwriter of The Year, Best RnB Single, Best Vocal Performance (Female), Headies Viewers’ Choice, and Best East African Artiste of the Year, among others.

Airing her opinion, the singer via her verified X account wrote, “I will never be grateful for winning a category that wasn’t even deemed fit to be announced on stage! Best female artist na beans? We work hard, every single one of us! I’ve seen Tiwa record 4 hit songs in the same night, Tems breaths and lives for music, we didn’t deserve such nonchalance! Nigeria, you didn’t raise me to settle for less.”(sic)

