Troops uncover fresh illegal oil bunkering sites

Troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) in synergy with personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have continued to crack down on saboteurs of Nigeria’s oil sector in Southern Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, on Monday in Abuja.

Nwachukwu said the troops of 181 Amphibious Battalion had on Saturday, cracked down on oil thieves’ camps in Owahwa Creek in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta.

He said the troops discovered 12 active illegal refining sites, 60 crude oil cooking ovens, 14 reservoirs, six wooden boats laden with stolen crude and 470 sacks of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) concealed in the camps.

He said the same troops also intercepted a vehicle conveying 25 polytene bags of suspected illegally refined AGO in Ogbodu Community in Udu Local Government Area of Delta.

Nwachukwu said the troops of 3 Battalion, in a similar operation, intercepted two wooden boats ladened with stolen crude in Tsekelewu, Warri North Local Government Area of the state.

He said the troops also arrested two suspects in connection with the crime.

“Both suspects and the illegal products have been handed over to NSCDC personnel attached to Tantita Security Services for further action.

“Members of the public are please implored to report any suspected act of sabotage or criminality to security agencies to enhance ongoing operations to curb economic sabotage in the country,” he said. (NAN)

