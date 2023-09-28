Hawkins becomes first woman to test F1 cars in five years

Britain’s Jessica Hawkins has become the first woman in almost five years to test a Formula 1 car.
Aston Martin announced that Hawkins completed 26 laps in their 2021 car at the Hungaroring near Budapest last Thursday.
The former W Series racer, 28, alternated in the car with test and reserve driver Felipe Drugovich.
Susie Wolff is the last woman to compete in a practice session, in 2015, while a female driver has not started a grand prix since Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.
Hawkins, a former British karting champion and a stunt driver in James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’, joined Aston Martin as a driver ambassador in 2021.