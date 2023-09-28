✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Hawkins becomes first woman to test F1 cars in five years

Britain’s Jessica Hawkins has become the first woman in almost five years to test a Formula 1 car. Aston Martin announced that Hawkins completed 26…

Britain’s Jessica Hawkins has become the first woman in almost five years to test a Formula 1 car.

Aston Martin announced that Hawkins completed 26 laps in their 2021 car at the Hungaroring near Budapest last Thursday.

The former W Series racer, 28, alternated in the car with test and reserve driver Felipe Drugovich.

Susie Wolff is the last woman to compete in a practice session, in 2015, while a female driver has not started a grand prix since Italian Lella Lombardi in 1976.

Hawkins, a former British karting champion and a stunt driver in James Bond movie ‘No Time To Die’, joined Aston Martin as a driver ambassador in 2021.

 

