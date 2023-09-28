NIGERIA DAILY: Why Nigeria Will Keep Borrowing

Download Here In its bid to end the vicious cycle of borrowing for public expenditure as promised by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president has now…

In its bid to end the vicious cycle of borrowing for public expenditure as promised by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president has now collected a debt of 1.6 trillion naira from the World Bank in the last 4 months.

Is it possible to truly end borrowing? Will Nigeria crumble if it keeps borrowing?

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we look at why the government would keep borrowing and how this will affect the country.

