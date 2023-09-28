✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: Why Nigeria Will Keep Borrowing

In its bid to end the vicious cycle of borrowing for public expenditure as promised by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president has now…

    By Lilian Ogazi

    By Lilian Ogazi

In its bid to end the vicious cycle of borrowing for public expenditure as promised by Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the president has now collected a debt of 1.6 trillion naira from the World Bank in the last 4 months.

Is it possible to truly end borrowing? Will Nigeria crumble if it keeps borrowing?

In this episode of Nigeria Daily, we look at why the government would keep borrowing and how this will affect the country.

