Harry Kane joins Bayern Munich, could make debut on Saturday

Harry Kane has completed his £100m move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham and could make his debut later on Saturday, live on Sky Sports. Kane…

Harry Kane has completed his £100m move to Bayern Munich from Tottenham and could make his debut later on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Kane landed in Germany on Friday night and completed the first part of his medical at Barmherzige Bruder Hospital in west Munich.

The 30-year-old then underwent the second part of his medical at Bayern’s Sabener Strasse training centre. Kane has signed a four-year contract and could make his Bayern debut in the German Super Cup against RB Leipzig, but he must be registered by 2 pm UK time to feature at the Allianz Arena.

In a farewell message to Tottenham, Kane said it was the right time to leave the club – but added this may not be goodbye forever. He said, “I’m sad to be leaving the club I’ve spent nearly 20 years of my life at, from an 11-year-old boy to a 30-year-old man. There have been so many great moments and special memories that I will cherish forever.

CBN books reveal $7.5 bn debt owed to JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs

‘230 mining coys yet to revalidate licences, pay royalties in Kwara’

“And mostly thank you to you the Tottenham fans. From the moment I’ve been playing I’ve been one of your own and I’ve given everything I possibly could to make you proud and give you as many special moments and memories that will hopefully last forever.

The football star further wrote, “I felt this was the time to leave. I didn’t want to go into the season with a lot of unresolved future talk. I think it’s important for the new manager and the players to concentrate on trying to get Tottenham to around the top of the table and fighting for trophies.

“I wish Ange and the boys all the very best of luck. Obviously, I will be watching from a fan’s point of view now and I really hope the team can be successful.

“This is a message to all you fans around the world, every single Tottenham fan has supported and been with me throughout my journey. Me and my family will cherish it forever. We’ll never forget all the moments we’ve had together so thank you. I’ll be watching the season.

“Good luck to Tottenham and the whole club. It’s not a goodbye because you never know how things pan out in the future. Thank you and see you soon.”

Source: Skysports.com

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...