Hardship: Only 5 of 240 admitted students registered at FGC Maiduguri

The Principal of the Federal Government College (FGC), Maiduguri, Borno State, Mallam Umar Habeeb, has said that 240 students were admitted into the institution but that only five have collected their admission.

The principal, who spoke at the 50th anniversary of the college at the weekend, noted that the remaining 235 who had not received their letters were due to economic hardship.

Habeeb, therefore, called on the Borno State Government and well-to-do individuals to quickly intervene and save 89 indigenes that had secured admission on merit but couldn’t pay the school fees.

Responding to his call, the alumni made collective and individual pledges to sponsor 98 new students who cannot sponsor themselves due to economic hardship.

