Hardship: Gov Yusuf begs Tinubu to reopen borders

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to as matter of urgency consider the reopening of the county’s borders for importation of food stuff to alleviate the suffering of Nigerian masses.

According to the governor’s Spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the governor made the appeal shortly after receiving the Controller General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Alhaji Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, at Government House in Kano.

The governor lamented the critical condition of hunger and starvation in the country which was caused by the rampant hike in the price of commodities in the country.

“We wish to appreciate the President’s intervention on the ongoing national food initiative which he considers Kano as the host for the initiative to be launched believing that the programme will cushion the effects of food scarcity if implemented,” he said.

According to the governor, another immediate intervention that can make food available and affordable to the teaming population is for the Federal Government to consider the reopening of the borders and allow free importation of commodities.

During the meeting, Governor Yusuf stressed the prevailing hardship faced by the populace, particularly during the sacred month of Ramadan, underscoring the necessity of opening the borders to alleviate their distress.

He also expressed satisfaction with the Customs’ initiative to commence the distribution of food items to the citizens of Kano amidst the prevailing hardship and hunger experienced by many, urging the agency to ensure that this benevolent act reached those most affected.

Furthermore, the governor assured the Service of his unwavering support in all aspects, particularly those that would yield positive outcomes for Kano and Nigeria at large.

In his remarks, Adeniyi reiterated the significance of fortifying the bond between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Kano community, emphasizing the Service’s deeper commitment to collaboration and mutual understanding.

He pledged to implement policies aimed at refining business processes and fostering engagement with stakeholders.

While in Kano interacting with various stakeholders, CG Adeniyi also stated that the Service had made comprehensive arrangements to address the current challenges of food scarcity and hardship in Kano by distributing essential food items to the state’s residents.