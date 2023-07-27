BREAKING: Super Falcons shock Australia, win 3-2

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have defeated co-hosts of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, Australia 3-2. They are now on four points just like…

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have defeated co-hosts of the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup, Australia 3-2.

They are now on four points just like Canada who beat ire land in their second match on Wednesday.

With the win, the Nigerian women are on the verge of making it to the second round of the competition.

Their next encounter will be again Ireland who are already out of the competition after suffering two losses.

Details later

