Hardship: Five youths fleeing Nigeria arrested on Lagos vessel

Five youths have been arrested while trying to flee from what they described as “the hash economic reality” in Nigeria.

The stowaways who were arrested onboard a vessel, MRC NARTHA, were identified as

Efiong Okon (44), Ayewuni Daniel (27), Ajagboma Asiko (29), Adebanjo Ayewumi (23) and Christian Joseph (25).

They were arrested by naval officers from the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT at the Lagos anchorage on August 26, 2023.

Commander NNS BEECROFT, Commodore Kolawole Olumide Oguntuga, who confirmed the arrest said the five stowaways were evacuated from the vessel by a naval patrol team deployed to provide security at the Lagos anchorage.

Commodore Oguntuga said the operation was carried out at about 11.50 pm on August 26, 2023, following a tip-off.

“Their arrest took place within the vicinity of the Lagos anchorage, while they were attempting to clandestinely exit the country via the vessel.

“Found in their possession are three mobile phones, personal effects and cash sum of N7,900. These confiscated items are now under official custody as evidence in the ongoing investigation.

“The NNS BEECROFT patrol team’s swift and efficient response underscore the Navy’s dedication under the watch of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral EI Ogalla, towards maintaining the security and integrity of the country’s maritime borders,” he added.

Commodore Oguntuga said the apprehended stowaways were under the custody of the navy, insisting that the Nigerian Navy was cooperating with relevant authorities to prosecute the suspects.

