‘Pregnant’ woman falls off commercial bus fleeing from LASTMA

A yet-to-be identified “pregnant” woman has narrowly escaped death after falling off a moving commercial bus fleeing from officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management…

A yet-to-be identified “pregnant” woman has narrowly escaped death after falling off a moving commercial bus fleeing from officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA).

The incident which occurred on Tuesday along Kodesho Street, Ikeja created mild tension in the area as thugs popularly known as ‘area boys’ went after the state government officials.

Sources said on sighting the LASTMA officials, the driver of the mini-bus popularly called “Korope” drove dangerously and the victim who sat close to the door fell from the moving vehicle.

Some sympathizers who thought that the lady had been crushed to death went after the LASTMA officials who quickly drove away from the scene.

Algeria: Many Countries Against Military Intervention In Niger

298 Nigerians repatriated from Libyan prisons

“The lady was rushed to the hospital by some people and was treated,” a source said.

But reacting to the incident, the Director Public Affairs and Enlightenment of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, dismissed the claims that the lady was crushed by a vehicle belonging to LASTMA.

Taofiq said preliminary investigation revealed that the driver upon sighting a LASTMA patrol van in front of an MRS Filling Station queuing to buy fuel, drove away dangerously for fear of arrest.

He said in the process, one of the passengers sitting by the door fell from the moving vehicle.

“The lady was immediately rushed to the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) for medical treatment due to minor injuries she sustained.

“The claims that a pregnant woman was crushed to death by a LASTMA Van during a ‘Korope’ chase was not true as she was confirmed not to be pregnant before discharged from LASUTH with her husband,” he added.

Taofiq further stated that the matter was immediately reported at Area ‘F’ Divisional Police Station for further investigation.

“Consequently, the Management of LASTMA enjoined all commercial bus operators to always ensure safety of their passengers by having their vehicle door closed while on motion as enshrined in the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform (2018),” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...