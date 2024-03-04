Hardship: Abuja warehouse looting a reflection of Tinubu’s policies – SAN 

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has linked the recent looting of a government warehouse in Abuja to the economic policies of the…

Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has linked the recent looting of a government warehouse in Abuja to the economic policies of the current administration.

Speaking on Channels TV on Monday, Adegboruwa said the policies had caused widespread hunger across the country.

He identified the removal of fuel subsidies, rising fuel costs, factory closures, and high unemployment as key factors creating a “crisis of survival” for Nigerians.

He said, “I believe across all states of Nigeria presently people are experiencing mass hunger as a result of the economic policies of the current administration.

“The effects of fuel subsidy removal is to impose hardship on the people in terms of moving from one end to another. Factories are closing down, there is high unemployment.

“The cost of living is very high while the earning capacity remains the same or even lower. So what this means generally is that across all states of the federation there is crisis of survival.

“So it is not just this particular occurrence at the NEMA warehouse but trucks bearing foodstuffs are randomly attacked and looted. It is reflection of the fact that the economic policies of the current administration are not helping the people of the country.

“These occurrences showcased the frustration that people are going through. I think there is a message to the president and members of his economic team that there is a need to rejig the system in such a way that will allow for survival.”