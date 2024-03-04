12 killed in Zaria-Kano expressway crash

At least 12 people, including a driver, have reportedly died and 28 others left injured in a road crash along Zaria-Kano expressway involving an articulated…

At least 12 people, including a driver, have reportedly died and 28 others left injured in a road crash along Zaria-Kano expressway involving an articulated vehicle with the registration number KTG 454 ZZ.

The accident occurred at Tashar Yari Village at about 7.36 am on Monday, according to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) which attributed the incident to overtaking, speeding and overloading.

Furthermore, the injured were said to have been conveyed to Makarfi General Hospital for treatment as the owner of the vehicle who is in Azare, Bauchi State, was asked to report to RS1.1 Kaduna Sector Command.

A statement quoted the Kaduna FRSC Sector Commander, Kabir Y Nadabo as aappealing to motorists to imbibe the culture of safe driving particularly on highways.

“May I use this medium to appreciate the Kaduna State Government for the untiring support of FRSC activities in the state, and to the media for aligning with FRSC values in spreading the word of safety,” it added.