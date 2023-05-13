Hard drugs: NDLEA docks General Overseer, 2 others for alleged trafficking

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arraigned the founder and General Overseer of Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly, Lagos, High Priest Nnodu Azuka Kenrick and…

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arraigned the founder and General Overseer of Seraphic and Sabbath Assembly, Lagos, High Priest Nnodu Azuka Kenrick and two others before a Lagos Federal High Court, for alleged unlawful export of 14.90 kilograms of cannabis sativa and 204 grams of methamphetamine.

Others arraigned alongside High Priest Nnodu on Friday were Udezuka Udoka and Oyoyo Mary Obasi.

The high priest and his co-defendants were arraigned before Justice Akintayo Aluko on a count charge of conspiracy, and unlawful possession of hard drugs.

While the high priest was arraigned on the fourth count charge of conspiracy, unlawful export of the drugs and procuring both Udoka and Oyoyo to unlawfully export the drugs, Udoka and Oyoyo were arraigned on all the count charges of conspiracy, unlawful export of the drug.

The prosecutor, Mr Abu Ibrahim, while arraigning all the defendants, said to the court that they committed the offences with one Chisom, now at large, on February 9, 2023.

Ibrahim told the court that all the defendants were arrested with the drugs at the NAHCO Export Shed, a Customs point of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos.

All the defendants pleaded guilty to the charges.