Handle subsidy removal with care, Methodist Church tells Tinubu

The Methodist Church of Nigeria, Diocese of Yewa, Ogun State, has called on the incoming administration of President-Elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu to handle issues relating to removal of fuel subsidy “with care and interest of the poor masses should be taken into consideration.”

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the first synod of the Diocese held in Ilaro, Ogun State, with a theme “Contending for the Faith.” The communique was jointly signed by the Bishop of Yewa, Reverend Charles Ayo Adeniyi, the Synod Secretary, Rev. Sunday Oluwole Ajayi and the Lap President, David Kojeku.

The Synod attracted delegates- both clergy and Laity from Circuits, Sections and Special Areas of Gbogidi, Igbogila, Ayetoro, Ado Odo, Igan-Okoto, Agada, Sabo Ilaro, Aseko, Odepata, Sawonjo, Olokuta, Eemado, Oke-Ore and Owode/Owo.

The church in the 10-point communique congratulated Tinubu, National Assembly members and Governor Dapo Abiodun on their victories at the recently concluded elections and urged them to rule with the fear of God.

“As a church, the onus is on us to pray for our country to be a better place for all of us to live. At the same time, we have a duty to speak the truth to the authorities and ourselves.”

“Synod therefore appeals to all political office holders to rule with the fear of God. Issues relating to removal of fuel subsidy should be handled with care and interest of the poor masses be taken into consideration,” the church said.

On what the church described as “volatile situation of religious activities in country,” it saluted the courage of true Christians, especially those that “have and are still suffering just to contend for the Faith,” urging them endure and persevere till the second coming of Jesus Christ.

The Methodist Diocese expressed concern over the deplorable state of roads in and out of Yewaland “which made commuters groan daily while plying these roads.”

“Sincerely, the Government should have done more. We plead with the State government and our political office holders representing Ogun West to make road construction in the Yewa axis priority when planning for the next line of action,” the church appealed.

On the rising unemployment rate, the church wants “all well to do individuals, corporate organizations, especially religious bodies to follow the footsteps of Methodist Church Nigeria at the Conference and Diocesan levels in skill acquisition projects which is meant to open the minds of the citizenry to suitable employment generation and business ideas available.”