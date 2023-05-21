Kwara ex-teacher falls into ditch, dies after settling quarrel

A father of six, Mr Salaudeen popularly known as Bolakale, has died after falling into a ditch that was dug due to the ongoing road…

A father of six, Mr Salaudeen popularly known as Bolakale, has died after falling into a ditch that was dug due to the ongoing road rehabilitation at Irewolede, Ilorin West Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred around 10:00 pm on Thursday when the deceased, an ex-teacher, was coming from a friend’s place where he had gone to settle a quarrel between the couple.

A section of the road at the front of the Eid prayer ground had been a source of worry for motorists and residents due to flooding during rains.

The situation prompted the ongoing efforts to find a permanent solution to the problem by the government.

According to a resident of the area, the deceased, from Ile Owanlaarogo compound, Niger road, Ilorin, fell into the ditch while returning home on his motorcycle (okada).

“He unsuccessfully tried to reach his family back home when he was in trouble. About an hour before the incident, he had called home to inform the family about his mission and his children requested him to buy them bread.

“But after the wife later saw his several missed calls and returned them, they were not answered which caused panic.

“But on Friday morning, when she called again, it was some residents of the area who saw his lifeless body inside the ditch that answered the call and broke the news to the family,” the source said.

Speaking with our correspondent on Sunday, the Chairman of the Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency (KWARMA), Akeem Adegboye, confirmed the incident.

“It is only one person that died and if you look at the place, you see that it has been barricaded because of the ongoing works on the channel. The only entrance is the one granting access to residents of the Estate opposite the road.

“To have gone so far to that extent of (falling into the ditch) is surprising,” the KWARMA boss added.