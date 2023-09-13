Halep vows to fight four-year doping ban

Former world number one Simona Halep has been given a four-year suspension from tennis for two doping offences, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said on…

Former world number one Simona Halep has been given a four-year suspension from tennis for two doping offences, the International Tennis Integrity Agency said on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old Romanian has been provisionally suspended since October last year after testing positive for the blood-boosting substance Roxadustat at the 2022 US Open.

And in May the two-time Grand Slam singles champion was charged with a second anti-doping breach relating to irregularities in her Athlete Biological Passport (ABP).

Both charges have been upheld by an independent tribunal.

Halep, who has been provisionally suspended since October 2022, will not be able to play professional tennis again until 6 October 2026.

