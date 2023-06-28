Hajj reaches climax as pilgrims ascend Mount Arafat

More than 2 million pilgrims performing Hajj this year ascended Mount Arafat on Tuesday, the climax of a record-breaking pilgrimage returning to full capacity for…

More than 2 million pilgrims performing Hajj this year ascended Mount Arafat on Tuesday, the climax of a record-breaking pilgrimage returning to full capacity for the first time since the global pandemic.

As the sun rose, pilgrims camping in the tent city of Mina performed dawn (Fajr) prayers, then began reciting Qur’an verses and moving toward Arafat, where the Prophet Muhammad gave his final sermon 1,400 years ago.

The ritual is the high point of the annual pilgrimage, one of the five pillars of Islam, and a once-in-a-lifetime journey for those who are physically fit and financially able.

The 9th of Dhul-Hijjah, the Day of Arafat, is the single most important day of the Hajj. If a pilgrim misses this day, he or she misses the Hajj.

Announcing the ascent of Arafat — one of the world’s largest religious gatherings — the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that the tent city of Mina was empty of pilgrims by 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Worshippers boarded almost 20,000 buses, while the Mashaer railway operated at full capacity transporting pilgrims via the holy sites.

“The pilgrims were transported easily and according to the schedule set,” the ministry said.

After worshippers performed the noon (Dhur) and afternoon (Asr) prayers on Arafat, they “dispersed to Muzdalifah smoothly, according to the plans set for them,” it added.

Pilgrims will return to Mina on Wednesday morning.

After Fajr prayers on the 10th of Dhul Hijjah, pilgrims will leave Muzdalifah and head to Jamarat, where they will use the pebbles to stone a series of three pillars representing the devil.

Women and the elderly can delegate this responsibility to a male on their spiritual journey.

Men are then required to shave their heads, while women cut a lock of their hair as they do after Umrah.

Pilgrims are also required to sacrifice an animal and distribute the meat to the needy. Those who are unable to perform the sacrifice themselves can delegate the task.

Pilgrims then travel back to the Grand Mosque in Makkah. (Arab News)

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...