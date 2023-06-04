Hajj pilgrims urged to adhere to Saudi Arabian rules

Intending pilgrims for the 2023 hajj pilgrimage have been urged to strictly adhere to regulations and other principles of the Saudi Arabian Government as…

Intending pilgrims for the 2023 hajj pilgrimage have been urged to strictly adhere to regulations and other principles of the Saudi Arabian Government as part of measures to ensure the success of the exercise.

The Director of Academic Planning, Universality of Abuja, Dr Abdulwasii Garbadeen, gave the advice yesterday in Abuja at the 21st annual Hajj Seminar of the Hajj Mabrur Ventures Limited for intending pilgrims of the organisation.

This is as the pilgrims were also advised to go along with the receipts or other evidences of their jewellery and other valuables that may be subject to import or customs and excise duties on their return to show they took them from Nigeria.

Garbadeen said that most of the issues that trigger annoyance could be overcome as patience and perseverance are part of what make hajj acceptable, thus pilgrims should be prepared spiritually.

