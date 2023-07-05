Hajj: Over 751 million food products supplied to pilgrims in holy sites

The total number of food products provided to the pilgrims in the holy sites during Hajj 2023 under the supervision of the Commerce Ministry amounted…

The total number of food products provided to the pilgrims in the holy sites during Hajj 2023 under the supervision of the Commerce Ministry amounted to 751,655,000.

The most consumed commodities were beverages with a total of 406 million bottles of dairy products and juices, followed by more than 207 million water bottles.

The volume of baked bread reached more than 128 million loaves, while ready-to-eat meals recorded more than 7 million servings. This is in addition to more than 3 million ice cube molds.

The ministry had prepared a comprehensive plan to ensure the availability of food in abundance for the pilgrims throughout the Hajj season and authorized more than 700 transportation trucks to supply the sales outlets in the holy sites with all the commodities and food products required by the pilgrims.

The field monitoring teams of the ministry ensured sufficient stocks of foodstuffs in the markets, warehouses and sales outlets throughout the Hajj season.

The teams also monitored the commercial establishments and stalls in Makkah and Madinah to check on their compliance with the Consumer Protection Law, and also to prevent all sorts of violations. (Saudi Gazette)

