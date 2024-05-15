Hajj: Kaduna to commence pilgrims airlift May 23

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Agency has officially announced the commencement date for the airlift of intending pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this…

The Kaduna State Pilgrims Agency has officially announced the commencement date for the airlift of intending pilgrims to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year’s Hajj, scheduled to begin on May 23rd, 2024.

Max Air has been appointed as the designated carrier for the transportation of Kaduna State pilgrims to the holy land this year, as confirmed by a statement released by Yunusa Muhammad Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer of the agency.

The decision on the commencement date was made in collaboration with the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), the state agency, and representatives of the airline.

In November of the previous year, Governor Uba Sani established a committee tasked with overseeing the state’s Hajj operations and ensuring the welfare of pilgrims.

Malam Salihu S. Abubakar, the committee chairman and Executive Chairman of the Pilgrims Welfare Agency, recently convened a meeting with unit leaders of the intending pilgrims to underscore the committee’s dedication to ensuring a seamless Hajj exercise. He urged the unit leaders to fulfill their responsibilities in guiding and protecting the rights of pilgrims.

Furthermore, Malam Abubakar advised pilgrims to maintain open communication with officials and cautioned them to remain vigilant against fraudulent activities. He expressed optimism for a successful Hajj pilgrimage this year.

A total of 4,776 pilgrims who fulfilled the required payments within the stipulated timeframe will partake in this year’s Hajj. These pilgrims met NAHCON’s payment deadlines, including an additional amount of N1,199,000, and subsequently settled an additional N1.9 million by March 17, 2024, in accordance with the prescribed guidelines.

Meanwhile, in readiness for the 2024 Hajj exercise, the Kano State government has appointed Ibrahim Garba Shuaibu as the head of the media team.

The appointment was announced during a stakeholders’ meeting held for the inauguration of the 1445AH/2024 Hajj Operational Committee at the Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Shuaibu, currently serving as the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor of the state, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, brings a wealth of experience in media and communications to his new role. Having previously chaired the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents Chapel in Kano State and worked as a correspondent for This Day newspaper, Shuaibu’s expertise is expected to be instrumental in managing the media aspects of the pilgrimage effectively.

The meeting, attended by media personnel slated to cover the annual Muslim ritual, highlighted the importance of Shuaibu’s appointment ahead of the 2024 Hajj. With over 3,000 intending pilgrims from Kano State expected to participate, the government aims to ensure a smooth and successful pilgrimage experience for all.

The airlift of intending pilgrims is scheduled to commence on May 15 across the country, marking the beginning of the pilgrimage season.