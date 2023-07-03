Hajj: Kaduna loses 2 more pilgrims as preparation for return journey begins

Two more pilgrims from Kaduna state have died after performing their hajj rites in Saudi Arabia. The special assistant to the Executive Secretary of the…

Two more pilgrims from Kaduna state have died after performing their hajj rites in Saudi Arabia.

The special assistant to the Executive Secretary of the Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, Ibrahim Giwa confirmed the deaths to our correspondent in Makkah.

He identified the pilgrims as Bashir Umar Sambo from Kubau Local Government and Sulaiman Abubakar (Unguwan Lalli) from Igabi Local Government Areas of the state.

“The Kaduna State Pilgrims Welfare Agency announces the death of Sulaiman Abubakar Unguwan Lalli, KD 086 TRK from Igabi LGA and Bashir Umar Sambo, KD 318 KB from Kubau LGA.”

“This brings the total number of deceased pilgrims in Saudi Arabia to four. We ask Allah to grant them Jannah, and accept them as martyrs,” he said.

He however noted that preparations have begun to transport pilgrims back home.

While congratulating the pilgrims on the successful completion of Hajj rites, he advised them to utilise their finances until their final return date.

He then noted that distribution of pilgrims’ main luggage (32 kg) has commenced and asked those with lost items to claim them at the agency’s secretariat in Makkah.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...