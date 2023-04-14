Hajj: Edo pilgrims’ board seeks 150 additional slots

The Edo State Pilgrims Board has requested 150 additional hajj slots from the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to accommodate intending pilgrims who have…

The board’s chairman, Sheik Ibrahim Oyarekhua, who disclosed this, said pilgrims have been given until April 21 to complete the hajj fare payment.

He said the state was given 274 slots, but about 355 intending pilgrims had either made full or part-payment to perform the pilgrimage in Makkah, adding that their projection was 400.

“We have applied for an additional 150 slots, we have officially presented our request to NAHCON chairman, and he has promised to oblige us the request.

“Now, about 350 intending pilgrims have made either full or part-payment for this year’s Hajj in the state; our target for this year’s Hajj was 400.

“The Hajj fare for Edo pilgrims is N2,958,000 and the deadline for the payment is April 21.”

He charged intending pilgrims who have already made part payment to complete the money before the deadline.