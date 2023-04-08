Haaland stars as Man City thrash Southampton to put pressure on Arsenal

Erling Haaland struck twice as Manchester City crushed Southampton 4-1 to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday. Haaland took his Premier…

Erling Haaland struck twice as Manchester City crushed Southampton 4-1 to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

Haaland took his Premier League goal tally to 30 this season, within four of the single-season record, thanks to a clinical header and a breathtaking overhead kick at St Mary’s.

The Norway forward’s goals, which gave him 44 in all competitions this term, came in either side of Jack Grealish’s strike against the league’s bottom club.

Julian Alvarez netted with a late penalty as second-placed City moved within five points of Arsenal, who travel to Liverpool on Sunday.

Arsenal remain firm favourites to end City’s reign as champions but with Haaland in this mood and a home game against the Gunners to come on April 26, there is no chance Pep Guardiola’s side will surrender without a fight.