BBNaija’s Phyna: How someone close to me poisoned my food

Big Brother Naija star and the winner of the 7th season of the reality television show, Ijeoma Josephina Otabor known as Phyna, has revealed that she was recently poisoned by someone close to her.

During a chat with media personality, Toke Makinwa, the reality TV Star said, “Of recent, I survived food poisoning, of which, the person that was giving me food is well known. I had been fed the poison continuously, it is not that instant poison. The person was staying with me, living in my house. I have seen a lot.

“I was always having stomach pain, every time I finished eating, I always had stomach upset. I was always wondering what was wrong. I went to the hospital and ran tests. They checked my kidney, liver and everything. But they said I was okay. I went back home. I know I have ulcer but I take medication for it.

Phyna continued, “It happened continuously and one day in the house, the pain was so much; I coughed and saw blood. I went to the hospital; the doctors gave me drips. The doctor probably did not want to go straight to the point because he told me that I should check the food I eat.”