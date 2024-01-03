Gunmen raid Nasarawa supermarket, kill 4 customers

At least four persons have been killed in Karu, the headquarters of Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, following a raid on a supermarket…

At least four persons have been killed in Karu, the headquarters of Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, following a raid on a supermarket by gunmen believed to be robbers.

Daily Trust learnt that the robbers invaded the supermarket around 8.45 pm on Tuesday.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the gunmen stormed the area and started shooting into the air, killing three customers, including a lady, in the process.

Some residents told our correspondent that the persistent attacks and kidnaping had become worrisome.

They urged the security operatives to brace up and address the prevailing security situation in the state.

They further appealed to the state government to step up the security apparatus in the state to secure the safety of lives and property.

Confirming the raid, the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Ranham Nansel, told journalists that the hoodlums killed four persons.

He said, “I wish to confirm that on January 2, 2024 at about 8:45pm, some hoodlums numbering about four, attacked Wisdom Supermarket at Adeyi Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State and killed four customers.”

According to him, the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State Command, Mr. Umar Shehu Nadada, has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation Department in Lafia to move to the scene of the incident and carry out a comprehensive investigation into the case, adding that the outcome of the investigation would be made known.