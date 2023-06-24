✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
News

Gunmen kill miners in Plateau

Three miners were shot dead on Friday at a mining site around Tanjol in Jol community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau....

Plateau State
    By Ado Abubakar Musa
Three miners were shot dead on Friday at a site around Tanjol in Jol community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State on Friday.
Rwang Tengwong, National Publicity Secretary of Berom Youth Movement (BYM), confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, on Saturday, adding that other miners and farmers around have fled the area.
According to Tengwong, the incident occurred at about 11 a.m. He added that two other persons were injured.
The publicity secretary who described the attack as one of too many, called on the government and security agencies to intensify efforts towards the safety of lives and property in rural communities.
He said despite the deployment of mobile police officers in the area, killings have continued unabated.
DSP Alfred Alabo, Public Relations Officer of the Police Command in Plateau, did not pick several calls to his line, but a top police officer confirmed the attack.
More than 200 people were recently killed in the villages of  the Mangu , Barikin Ladi and Riyom LGAs of the state.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Learn How to Relocate to Canada & Become a Permanent Resident With Your Family. No Need for IELTS & Agent Wahala. Click to Learn More

I Made N1 Million Naira Monthly Using this WhatsApp Marketing Strategy. Follow My Steps & Make More Sales. Click to Learn More

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: