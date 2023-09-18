98 Alumni commend BUA for upgrading school

Members of the Old Students Association of Jakara Primary School, Kano have commended the Chairman of BUA Group of Companies, Abdussamad Isyaku Rabiu, for rehabilitation…

Members of the Old Students Association of Jakara Primary School, Kano have commended the Chairman of BUA Group of Companies, Abdussamad Isyaku Rabiu, for rehabilitation and construction projects accorded the school.

The chairman of the association, who is the Chief Executive Officer of G-Side Global Link Limited, Ambassador Ghazali Yusuf Ibrahim, made the commendation at the association’s annual general meeting.

While welcoming all former students in attendance, he said, “The contributions of BUA in uplifting the standard of facilities in the school have put it ahead of virtually all public schools in the state.

“We pray for continued God’s divine intervention in all his activities and perhaps, good gestures things like this shall keep to promote his wealth in abundance.”

The chairman who is also a philanthropist assured the alumni and the teachers of continued support while pledging to students and teachers to address issues hindering a conducive learning environment.

Breaking NEWS: Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in US Dollars? Nigerians have now been approved to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to start. Be sure to ask for evidence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...