Gunmen kill 1, kidnap bizman in Kano

Gunmen on Monday killed two people and kidnapped a businessman, Nasiru Na’ayya, in Gangarbi Village of Rogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

A witness, who is also a relative of the victim, said the gunmen invaded the residence of Na’ayya around 12 oclock and started shooting into the air.

“When people of the area attempted to prevent the gunmen from taking the victim, they shot two people, which led to the death of one instantly, and another was injured and is currently receiving treatment in a hospital.”

Another source who spoke on condition of anonymity also said Gangarbi and its neighbouring villages, such as Bari and Gwangwan, had recently come under gunmen attacks.

Daily Trust reports that the village is located at a border with Kaduna, Katsina and Kano states.

When contacted, Kano Police Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said he was not aware of the incident but would confirm it as soon as he got the details.