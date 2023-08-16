Wike ready to cooperate with APC, says Ganduje 

National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, says a former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is ready to…

National chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, says a former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, is ready to cooperate with the party.

Ganduje spoke at the APC national Secretariat in Abuja, when a former governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong paid him a visit.

Speaking on the essence of his Tuesday meeting with Wike, a minister-designate who is of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ganduje said, “You know Wike is a honourable minister-designate; so he came, we discussed because I was looking for him to congratulating him on that and also he came to congratulate me and we discussed that when he becomes minister fully, he will work very hard in order to move the ministry he is given forward. He is ready to cooperate.”

Ganduje said his leadership was in talks with some opposition parties to collapse their structures and merge with the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Meanwhile, supporters of the newly appointed deputy national chairman (North), Hon. Ali Bukar Dalori, have said his emergence would heal wounds in the party.

Dolari replaced Senator Abubakar Kyari, who was deputy national chairman (North), but now a minister-designate.

