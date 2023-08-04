Gunmen kidnap 5 in Edo, demand N12m ransom

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have kidnapped five persons in Igara, Akoko-Edo Local Government of Edo State....

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have kidnapped five persons in Igara, Akoko-Edo Local Government of Edo State.

It was gathered that the kidnappers demanded N12 million ransom before releasing the victims in their captivity.

Four persons were kidnapped on Wednesday while one was kidnapped on Tuesday along the farm road in the area.

Confirming the incident, a member of the vigilante group in the area who craved anonymity, said they have been combing the forests in the area in search of the victims.

He said that a week ago, four persons were also kidnapped near Aiyegunle axis, adding that one of the victims was killed by the kidnappers.

The traditional ruler of the area, HRH, Oba Adeche Saiki, the Otaru of Igarra, however, called on the state government to enforce the ban on open grazing in the state passed into law by the state House of Assembly

When contacted, the State Police Command’s Spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, said he is not yet aware of the incident.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...