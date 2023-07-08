Gunmen break into Benue villages, kill residents, set houses on fire

At least 24 people have been killed by yet-to-be identified gunmen in Zaki Akpuuna 1 community of Mbaterem district in Ukum Local G...

At least 24 people were killed when gunmen invaded Zaki Akpuuna 1 community of Mbaterem District in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State.

The locals told our correspondent on telephone that the gunmen have been terrorising the vicinity for a long time.

Witnesses also said that the attackers invaded two villages and that while killing people who were mostly young men, they set the villages ablaze.

A resident who craved anonymity, said the bandits stormed the area on Saturday morning and started shooting sporadically, causing pandemonium.

He said as the dust settled down a bit, mangled bodies of those who fell to the dare devils bullet were being recovered.

“At least, 24 bodies have been recovered and the search is still on to find missing people,” the villager said.

Another indigene said that while fleeing the scene, the bandits encountered the military and that there was an exchange of gunfire.

“The exact number of casualties will be more because the military and bandits are currently exchanging gun fire,” the witness added.

He further said residents had fled to Tine Nine, a neigbouring community, for safety.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for Benue Command, SP Catherine Anene, did not respond to calls or texts.

Also, the Spokesman for Operation Whirl Strike (OPWS) Flight Lieutenant Oquoh, did not respond to calls and messages put through his telephone.

