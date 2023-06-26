Gunmen attack police division in Bayelsa

Gunmen suspected to be sea pirates have attacked a divisional police headquarters in the Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State and opened fire at…

Gunmen suspected to be sea pirates have attacked a divisional police headquarters in the Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa State and opened fire at the policemen on duty.

According to some locals in Ogbia town, the incident which occurred in the early hours of Monday, had the police officers on guard call for reinforcement to repel the attempt by the assailants to snatch their riffles.

Sources in the area told Daily Trust that the gunmen who later fled through the nearby river are suspected to be sea pirates who have been terrorizing people on the waterways.

The police spokesman in Bayelsa State, SP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said that no lives were lost during the shootout, adding that an investigation is ongoing to apprehend the fleeing hoodlums.

He said, “Policemen attached to the Ogbia Divisional Headquarters of the Nigeria Police Force, Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State repelled an attack by suspected gunmen.

“The suspected gunmen opened fire on the policemen on duty at the Ogbia Divisional Headquarters on 26 June 2023 at 0230 hours, with the intent to dispossess them of their rifles. The gallant police operatives repelled the attack forcing the gunmen to retreat and escape through the waterways. No life was lost in the attack.

“Tactical squads, the Marine Police and other security agencies were alerted. Security operatives are making frantic efforts to identify the perpetrators and arrest them. An investigation is ongoing.”

