Gunmen abduct monarch, wife in Kogi

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted Oba of Idofin, Shedrack Durojaye Obibeni, and his wife along Makutu-Idofin road in Yagba East Local Government…

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly abducted Oba of Idofin, Shedrack Durojaye Obibeni, and his wife along Makutu-Idofin road in Yagba East Local Government Area of Kogi State.

The locals from the areas said the incident happened in the evening around 5.30 pm of Monday while he was on a transit in the area.

According to the report from the area, the Oba’s car was flagged down at gunpoint by the hoodlums who whisked him and his wife away to the bush.

The Director of security of Okun Development Association (ODA), Mr. Tunde Ibrahim, confirmed the incident on the association’s platform.

I will prioritise Nigerians’ health, safety — Tinubu

Unveiling new security chiefs

The Kogi State Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP William Aya, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, saying efforts were being intensified to ensure the release of the monarch and his wife.

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Adesina Yusuf, had deployed men of the command, in conjunction with other sister security operatives and local vigilantes to track the hoodlums and free the victims.

“We are already on the trail of the abductors of the monarch and his wife. No cause for alarm. Men of the command, in synergy with other sister security operatives, hunters and vigilantes are on the track of the hoodlums,” said PPRO.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...