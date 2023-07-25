Gunmen abduct former Provost, driver in Ogun

Suspected kidnappers have abducted the immediate past Provost of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Osile, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr. Ayodele Adetayo Ajayi. It was…

Suspected kidnappers have abducted the immediate past Provost of the Federal College of Education (FCE), Osile, Abeokuta, Ogun State, Dr. Ayodele Adetayo Ajayi.

It was gathered that Ajayi was abducted alongside his wife and driver, around 7.17pm on Tuesday, at Ikija village, Olodo axis of the Abeokuta-Ibadan road in Odeda Local government of the state.

Sources said the wife was later released by the abductors, but they took Ajayi and his driver away.

A resident? who pleaded anonymity, said the suspected kidnappers came out of the bush to attack Ajayi and other motorists along the road.

He added that the gunmen who shot sporadically into the air blocked the road and whisked their victims away.

The source, who lamented rising cases of kidnapping along the route, said, “Just yesterday (Monday), gunmen abducted five persons, but two out of them were later released.

“Also, last month, three people were killed. Among them was a popular businessman who operated a big farm along the axis.

“The Olu of Odeda in Odeda town, Oba David Olorunisola was almost kidnapped this week while his driver was shot and his still receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC).

“We need help, this is getting too much. Our people are no longer safe, we need government’s intervention and security agencies to wake up to their responsibilities.”

Police Spokesman, Omolola Odutola confirmed the incident.

He said, “We don’t know the identity of the man yet. We don’t cannot say whether he was a former provost or not. But we can confirm that someone was kidnapped.

“We learnt that the victim and his wife were coming from a function. I think the wife of the man has a school and they were just returning from an event in the school when the gunmen struck.

“The gunmen took a lot of people initially, but they later released them and took the man, his wife and the driver.

“But police and other security operatives mounted pressure of the abductors which made them to later released other people kidnapped, including the man’s wife, but the man and his driver were taken away.

“The police have recovered the vehicle of the man which was later abandoned by the abductors. We are on the trail of the abductors.”

