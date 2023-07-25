Drama as DSS, Prison Officials clash over Emefiele

There was drama at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday when the Department of State Services (DSS) operatives and officials of the Nigeria…

There was drama at the Federal High Court, Ikoyi, Lagos, on Tuesday when the Department of State Services (DSS) operatives and officials of the Nigeria Correctional Centre (NCC) fought over the custody of Godwin Emefiele, suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Daily Trust reports that Emefiele, who has been in DSS detention since June, was arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo had granted the suspended CBN governor N20 million bail.

The bail condition includes producing a suretee with landed property within the jurisdiction of the court in Ikoyi, Lagos, depositing his passport and also producing a Civil servant not below level 16 to perfect bail.

The judge had ordered that Emefiele should be remanded in prison pending the fulfilment of his bail conditions.

But rather than release the top bank chief to prison officials, the DSS attempted to take him away, a move that was resisted.

During the disagreement, the uniform of a prison official was torn, revealing the singlet underneath.

The DSS operatives who were well armed outnumbered the prison officials.

Details later…

