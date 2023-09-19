Gunmen abduct farmer, daughter in Kwara

Suspected gunmen have abducted a farmer identified as Kayode Ajayi, and his daughter in Kwara State. They were said to have been kidnapped on their…

Suspected gunmen have abducted a farmer identified as Kayode Ajayi, and his daughter in Kwara State.

They were said to have been kidnapped on their way back from the farm at Afon in Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

Daily Trust learnt that the incident happened Monday evening.

It could not be confirmed whether the abductors have contacted the family for ransom at the time of filing this report Tuesday afternoon.

But the Kwara State Police Command’s spokesperson, SP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the story.

He however said the daughter had been rescued.

“But efforts are ongoing to rescue the father. Operatives are working tirelessly towards this”, Okasanmi said.

The Afon axis has been notorious for kidnappings, many of which have led to death of the victims and payment of several millions of naira in ransom.

