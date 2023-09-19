Father arrested over death of 12-year-old daughter in Nasarawa

Favour Williams, a 12-year-old JSS 2 student at Junior Secondary School, Kurmin Tagwaye II, in Akwanga, the headquarters of Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, has been found dead.

Daily Trust gathered that the girl’s corpse was found in a mysterious way on her father’s farm.

One account said Favour allegedly hanged herself on the farm in Kurmin Twagwaye II along Wamba road last week Monday.

But a source told our correspondent that the father of the deceased, Mr Williams Ma’aji, was alleged to have defiled her and the act leaked.

But, the youth leader of Kurmin Tagwaye, Thomas Vincent, who confirmed the incident said, “only God knows what led to the untimely death of the innocent girl who was seen around the village that fateful day she died.”

He added, “The father told us that late Favour was working on the other side of the farm with the mother and after a while, he saw her coming and she greeted him and proceeded to another side of the farm, that she wanted to go and eat groundnuts.”

“The father further told us that after they exchanged greetings and the daughter went her way, he thought she had gone back to the mother through another road, but surprisingly on his way home from the farm, he discovered that his daughter had hanged herself and before he could run and cut the rope she used to hang herself, he discovered she was dead.

“We went to the scene of the incident and saw where she allegedly hanged herself. The youths of the area were angry and wanted to lynch her parents. We had to intervene by calling the police, who came and arrested them. The mother was questioned and let off the hook, but the father is still in detention.”

It was gathered that the body of late Favour was taken to the General Hospital Akwanga, for cross examination and autopsy and it was established there was no sign of injury on her body. She had since been buried.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in the state, Nansel Ramhan, confirmed the incident, adding that the case was under investigation.

