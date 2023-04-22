Guber poll: We will dislodge APC in Kogi – ADP chair

The National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yusuf Yabagi Sani, has said his party is ready to take over governance of Kogi State…

The National Chairman of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Yusuf Yabagi Sani, has said his party is ready to take over governance of Kogi State come November 2023.

Sani who said this while presenting a Certificate of Return at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja said: “This historic day is preparatory to our occupation of Lord Lugard House in Lokoja, Kogi State come November 2023.”

He said the ADP held its gubernatorial primary election in Lokoja in an atmosphere of peace and transparency where Dr Julius Elukpo emerged.

The national chairman noted that Elukpo, a legal luminary, is an astute politician, whose ingenious and incorruptible qualities will be instrumental in ADP dislodging the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration that has allegedly ruined the state in the past eight years.

“Kogi State, fondly called the Confluence State, is on our mind. Those of you that are conversant with history will recall that it was the gateway to the western civilisation of the Niger Area and the CapitaI City of Iron and Steel.

“Apårt from being a gateway in the old and pre-colonial days, the state is today the link between the northern and southern parts of our dear country. It, therefore, occupies a strategic place and should be administered by the best of hands, such as I present to you today.

“A state endowed with very vital natural and human resources should not be left in the hands of half-measured academic capacities. Chief Elukpo is the brain that Kogi State needs now,” Sani added.